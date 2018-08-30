Body Of Late Rivers State Attorney General Arrives PH (Pictures)

Published:

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Wednesday received the remains of the Late Attorney-General of Rivers State, Honourable Emmanuel Aguma (SAN) at the Port Harcourt International Airport.Governor Wike received the remains of the Late Attorney-General of Rivers State alongside the family of the Late Legal Luminary.A prayer was said for the repose of the soul of the Late Attorney-General of Rivers State by Venerable Fyneface Akah.After the airport reception, the remains of the Late Attorney-General of Rivers State was deposited at the mortuary of Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital in Port Harcourt.The Late Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Rivers State will be buried between September 14 and 15 , 2018.