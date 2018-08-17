Blocking People On Social Media Prevents Depression - Comedian AY

Published:

Popular comedian, actor and filmmaker Ayo Makun popularly known as AY has said that blocking people on social media prevents depression.





The comedian said that he wastes no time in blocking anyone who makes negative remarks about him or his family on social media.





He said, “I don’t like blocking, I don’t like shutting down avenues of communication.





“But if you’ve gone out of your way to insult me or my family over the things you cannot proof or defend, I will not give you the room to make me consider jumping into 3rd Mainland Bridge as an option in life.”





The married father-of-one clarified that blocking unruly fans has nothing to do with pride or being a celebrity but acknowledging that he is human.





He said, “Blocking you only ensures I won’t have to accommodate any form of depression coming from someone who doesn’t care about how I feel.





“It’s as simple as getting up from your bed at night to put off the AC when you realise that you are beginning to catch cold.





“This has nothing to do with being a proud celebrity. it’s more about you knowing that I am equally human too.”

