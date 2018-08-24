Beware Of Politicians Without A Second Address - Nnamani Warns Nigerians

Published:





Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, has warned Nigerians to beware of desperate politicians without any second address.





Speaking to State House Correspondents after the closed door meeting, with Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo with Argentine oil and gas business partners, led by Chief Emeka Offor of the Chrome Oil and Gas, Nnamani, who is a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), advised struggling politicians to have other businesses other than politics.





He said: “I think our problem is that if you enter politics and you have no second address, your chance of getting into trouble is very high. I’m here strictly on business; they are talking about billions of dollars investment in Nigeria and that tells the confidence the company has in our country.





"I’m not just a politician; I was in business before entering politics; so, I’ve a second address and my suggestion to Nigerians, who are struggling in politics, is "make sure you have a second address’; don’t be a desperate politician; desperate politicians do desperate things and we can see the examples.”

