Banky W Dedicates New Song To Married Couples

Ace Nigerian singer Banky W has dedicated his latest music video for “Running After You” to married couples.





In the teaser of the video which is available on the singer’s Instagram page, the singer used several celebrity couple to interpret his lyrics.





The celebrites used in the video include, OAP Toolz and her husband Captain Demuren, Osas and Gbenro Ajibade, Kaffy and her husband among others.





On why he used these couples in the video, the singer said,





“There’s a lot of hooking up and twerking, and a lot of dating, consummating and flirting… and there are a WHOLE lot of proposals-and-wedding day music videos.. but there aren’t too many celebrations of the married life that comes afterwards.





“We just kind of, focus so much on the wedding day itself, and assume, hope and pray that they lived happily ever after.”

