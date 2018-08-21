Babalawo Instructed Me To Kill My Mother For Money Making..Yahoo Plus Suspect Confesses

Published:

A 29-year man, Taiwo Ajibola, arrested by Operatives of Lagos State Police command for allegedly attempting to kill his mother for ritual purposes in Ayobo area of Lagos State stunned the law enforcement officers when he said a spiritualist instructed him to carry out the dastardly act to become rich. It was gathered that gory sight of the helpless mother whose face and skull was badly battered by her son in his morbid attempt to advance his cyber fraud business through ritual sacrifice amazed the residents.





During a brief interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was asked to kill his mother by a spiritualist n order to have more money through his internet fraud trade. He said, “It is devil’s work. A spiritualist told me to kill my mother to make money and become rich.”

