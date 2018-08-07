Atiku Abubakar Hails Sacking Of DSS DG

Published:

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar commends the acting President for listening to the clarion call of Nigerians and taking action to halt the illegal and anti-democratic siege of the National Assembly by men of the Department of State Security.





Atiku Abubakar notes that by firing the Director General of the DSS, Mr. Lawal Daura, the acting President has given meaning to the cries of Nigerians that we will not tolerate such anti democratic actions.





The former Vice President gives his utmost support to this action and calls on all statesmen and political leaders to put aside partisanship and rally round the acting President during these fragile times for our democracy.





Furthermore, the Waziri Adamawa calls for an independent judicial panel of inquiry, to investigate today’s incidence at the National Assembly to get to the root of the matter so that those responsible can be identified and punished.





“These are delicate times for Nigeria and all lovers of democracy and the rule of law must be extra watchful lest anti-democratic forces take advantage of all we have worked hard

Share This