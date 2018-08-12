Aspirant’s Son Beaten To Death For Ballot Snatching

Published:





The Kogi police command has confirmed the death of a young man during Saturday’s bye-election to fill the vacant Lokoja /Kogi seat in House of Representatives.





CKN News learned that the suspect was the son of a member of House of Representatives who declared interest in July.





Spokesman for the command, DSP William Aya, said the incident had brought the number of people killed during the election to two.





He said that the latest victim, who he identified as Yadau Umoru, was killed at Ugwan Pawa polling unit, in front of Maigari palace, while attempting to snatch a ballot box.





According to him, the corpse of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.





An unidentified man had earlier in the day been killed by a mob at the polling unit located by Abuja Electricity Distribution Company’s office in Lokoja, while also attempting to snatch a ballot box.





Aya had told reporters that the identity of the unfortunate man was unknown.





The bye-election which started peacefully, with impressive turnout of voters, was later characterised by vote-buying and violence, including ballot box-snatching.

