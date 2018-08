Published:

Gunmen have abducted the wife of the late former Divisional Police Officer of Rumuolumeni area of Rivers State, Mr. Kingsley Chukwueggu.

Chukwuwggu was murdered few months ago by armed bandits in Abia State.

A police source said Mrs Chukwueggu was kidnapped at her late husband’s hotel.

Five other women were also said to have been abducted at different locations in the state yesterday along the Ubima-Omurelu axis of Port Harcourt - Owerri road.

Their driver was said to have been arrested and was under investigation at the anti-kidnap unit office of the police command.

