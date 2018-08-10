Armed Bandits Kill Nine People In Benue Community

Published:

Nine persons have been killed by unknown gunmen in Tse Ujoh community in Katsina Alla local government area of Benue State today August 10th.





Confirming the attack, the state governor, Samuel Ortom described as unacceptable, the latest attack which left nine persons dead. Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom disclosed that troops had been deployed to the affected area to bring the situation under control.





He assured the people of Katsina-Ala that steps had been taken to prevent further attacks in the area adding that three persons had been arrested in connection with the attack.





''Governor Ortom reassured the people of the state that his administration will not allow armed militia to continue to terrorize communities. He encouraged anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the gang members to contact the police, Department of State Service or the military,” the governor said





Also reacting to the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Moses Yamu, said police officers have been drafted to the area to forestall any further attacks.





“We got information that some militia suspected to be of Shitile attacked Tse Ujoh village of Ikyurav-Tiev council ward where nine people were killed” Yamu said.

