Arewa Urges Buhari To Rescue Leah Sharibu, Others From Boko Haram

The Arewa Consultative Forum on Wednesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to rescue Leah Sharibu and other Chibok schoolgirls abducted by the Boko Haram insurgents.





In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim-Biu in Kaduna on Wednesday, the northern apex body urged the Federal Government to intensify effort at rescuing Leah and the remaining Chibok schoolgirls.





Leah Sharibu was among the female students of the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi kidnapped by the Boko Haram insurgents early in February this year and the remaining Chibok schoolgirls abducted by the same insurgents in April, 2014.





The northern body also appealed to all Nigerians to be prayerful and hopeful for the rescue of all kidnapped girls and many others in the captivity of Boko Haram terrorists.





It said, "The Arewa Consultative Forum has received with grief and hope the audio voice alleged to be that of the Dapchi girl, Leah Sharibu, still in the captivity of Boko Haram terrorists that abducted the Dapchi girls in February this year.





"In the alleged audio, Leah is appealing to President Buhari and all Nigerians to come to her rescue from the terrorists.“If the audio is truly of Leah, it gives hope that the girl is still alive and may be released some day.





"The assurance given by the Federal Government that the security agencies are decoding the alleged audio cassette to verify its authenticity is a welcome development and heartening.





"ACF, however, urges the Federal Government to not only fast-track the process of verification of the audio, but also utilise its intelligence to trace and rescue Leah and other Chibok girls that have been in the terrorists’ den for the past four years.





"ACF also appeals to Nigerians to be prayerful and hopeful for the successful rescue of our kidnapped girls and many others in the captivity of Boko Haram terrorists.”

