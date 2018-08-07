APGA Member Murdered In Abia State

Published:





The body of a staunch member of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) political party was found lying by the roadside in Abia state.





The young man, popularly known as Bisha B, was murdered by unknown assailants and his body was dumped on a dusty road in Ntigha, Isialangwa North LGA, Abia State.





His death was announced on Facebook by Ihuoma Nzechi, an APGA House of Assembly aspirant. Ihuoma wrote:





My heart bleeds as Bisha B my boy, was murdered in cold blood and dropped on the road in Ntigha today by unknown enemies.





You were a very very nice and peaceful boy. They have killed and dumped you in the dark, but the All Knowing and All Seeing God saw everything and MUST expose them in due course.





Fare thee well my "OKu-Uguru boy, My Abia First Ward 7 Cordinator, my most loyal, humble and committed boy. It’s a pity you didn't live to see our dream of APGA taking over ABIA state and my Declaration as the Member representing Isiala Ngwa North in the state house of Assembly come true, I promise to remember and mourn you forever, as long as I live. Sleep well my boy.

