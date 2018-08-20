APC Will Cruise To Victory In 2019 - Lai Mohammed

Published:

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has bragged about the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winning the 2019 elections easily.





The minister made this known while speaking in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, over the weekend.





According to Lai Mohammed, the problems the APC is facing is because of the party’s refusal to put money in the pockets of some individuals.





He said: “For me, 2019 will be a walkover for APC. I am not saying this because I am the minister of Information but because I know Nigerians to be very wise people, Nigerians know that this government is working.





“One of the major challenges we are facing is that we have refused to put money in individuals pockets, rather we have resolved to make sure that whatever resources that are available to this government, will be used for the benefit of Nigerians.





“I can see what the infrastructure projects we are doing across the country can do in the people’s lives and the economy.





“As a political party, we can campaign on issues. We can say, this is the number of people employed, inflation has fallen for 18 consecutive times.





“Nigerian Stock Exchange has been rated as one of the best 6 performing in the world.





“Under this administration, we have seen the completion of projects. We inherited so many projects because we believe that government is a continuum.





“Some of these projects were started before we came in but were stalled either as a result of lack of funding or incompetence.”

