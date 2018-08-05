APC Tolerated Saraki For Too Long- Presidency

Published:





Lauretta Onochie, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) tolerated Senate President Bukola Saraki.





Saraki had defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party earlier this week from the APC. While reacting to the move, Onochie in a post on Facebook , claimed that Saraki did many wrongs against the APC.





She claimed that no other party would accommodate Saraki like the APC did. In a post titled: The many sins of Dr. Bukola Saraki against APC and the APC-led government, Lauretta wrote:“APC is the most tolerant political party in the world.





"No other party would accommodate Dr. Saraki the way APC did till we could take no more. Here are a few of his sins. Just a few obvious ones that are in the public domain.





• Non-confirmation of EFCC Chairman sent in by the President impeding and threatening to derail the fight against corruption.





• Giving preference to PDP members in committee appointments in the Senate.





• Delay in the confirmation of the boards for AMCON, CBN, NERC, NSADA, ICPC, among others.





• Giving the Deputy Senate President to the opposition party.





• Placing roadblocks to the actualization of government’s promises to Nigerians.





• Constituting a clog in the wheel of progress of the development of the country and the implementation of the policies of the administration,” she stated.





She equally accused the former Kwara State governor of maintaining relationships with criminals.

