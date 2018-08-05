APC Team Up With 15 Other Parties Against Saraki In Kwara

Published:

Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state Iyiola Oyedepo has said that the party is in coalition talks with 15 other parties to wrestle political powers from the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.





Oyedepo, who was a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kwara State and recently defected to the APC, alleged that Saraki, who is the political leader of the current ruling political elite in the state, had not provided good political leadership in the state.





He listed the political parties in the coalition to include, APC, KOWA, Labour Party, Democratic Alliance, Young People’s Party, Peoples Party of Nigeria, Hope Party, YPP, DPC, NNPP, FJP, PDC, and the YDP among others.





Oyedepo who spoke with newsmen in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on the sidelines of his rousing welcome to Ilorin from Abuja after his defection from the PDP to the APC.





He said, “I can boast of 15 parties that are with us. KOWA is with us, we are with Labour Party, PPN and many others.”

