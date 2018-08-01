APC Spokesman Abdullahi Confirms Defection To PDP

Published:

National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has tendered his resignation to the party’s leadership.





Abdullahi also announced his defection to the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





In a statement on Wednesday, Abdullahi stated that one of his reasons for leaving the APC was that his loyalty had always been constantly brought into question and his subordinates deployed to subvert his office.





CKN News had earlier reported that Abdullahi reportedly left the APC for the PDP, but he later denied the report.

