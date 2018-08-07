APC Secretariat Property Set Ablaze In Delta State

Published:





The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State took a dramatic twist today as properties at the Isoko South Local Government secretariat of the party were set ablaze by aggrieved party members.





Though the circumstances surrounding the incident were sketchy as at press time, sources however said it was not unconnected with the harmonization of ward executives of the party in the council area.





A dependable source in the area who pleaded anonymity, told Vanguard that “Yesterday (Monday) Chairmen of the party in Oleh wards 1 and 2 were sworn -in.





"Today some aggrieved members of the wards mobilized and broke into the secretariat which is a rented apartment, removed all the chairs, tables and some other office properties, brought them outside and set them ablaze.





"The party is trying to harmonize the executives so that there will be peace in the party, but these people were not happy with the way the process was being carried out because they feel it is non inclusive”.

