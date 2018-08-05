APC NWC Lifts Suspension Placed On Shehu Sani By Kaduna Ward

Published:

The Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has lifted the suspension placed on Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central senatorial district of Kaduna state.





To ensure the peace efforts being made by the national leadership of the party to bring back peace in the party in Kaduna State, the chairman of the party in Tudun ward and others were therefore directed to implement the directive.





In a statement signed by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, the party stated that: “The National Secretariat has received the news of the suspension of Senator Shehu Sani by the Tudun Wada ward Chairman and wish to clarify that the purported suspension of Distinguished Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District is hereby lifted and is confirmed as a bonafide Member and leader of our party.





“The Chairman Kaduna State Chapter has been directed to inform the relevant Ward and Local Government chapters appropriately, and also put the necessary mechanism towards complementing the efforts of the National leadership towards ensuring lasting peace and unity in the party”.





It will be recalled that Senator Sani who earlier nursed the idea to the PDP like other APC National Assembly members backtracked to remain in APC following the peace effort initiated by Oshiomhole.

