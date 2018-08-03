APC Lacks The Numerical Values To Impeach Saraki - Shehu Sani

Published:

Senator Shehu Sani (APC-Kaduna Central) has stated that the APC don’t have the numerical advantage to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki.





CKN News had reported that some PDP members of the House of Representatives, raised an alarm over an alleged plot to impeach Saraki.





Speaking to Channels TV on Thursday evening, Sani said: “As it stands, the numbers to remove the senate president are not there.





“It is dangerous to circumvent the law to remove the leadership of the National Assembly.”





The lawmaker, who is currently have a running battle with Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, insisted that he remains a member of the APC.





“I went into the APC voluntarily and if am quiting, I will do out of my volition,” he said.





