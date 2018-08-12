APC Candidate, Ahmad Babba-Kaita, Wins Katsina North Bye-Election.
Published: August 12, 2018
The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Saturday’s senatorial by-election in Katsina, Ahmad Babba-Kaita, is the winner, released results show.
The Independent National Electoral Commission is soon to formally declare the winner.
But its released results, already pastes at the collation centre, show that Mr Babba-Kaita, currently a member of the House of Representatives, polled 224, 607 votes to beat five other contestants.
His closest rival, who is his elder brother, Kabir Babba-Kaita, was only able to garner 59, 724 votes. The elder Babba-Kaita was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.
The other results show that GPN scores 1056, DA got 796, MPN secured 633 while MMN got 343 votes to emerge third, fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.
The seat became vacant in April following the death of Senator Mustapha Bukar.
See Results Below:
Daura local government
No of registered voters – 76559
No of accredited voters – 23272
APC – 18436
DA – 45
GPN – 566
MMN – 18
MPN – 26
PDP – 3228
Total valid votes – 22309
Rejected – 501
Total votes cast – 22810
Ingawa local government
No of registered voters – 76020
No of accredited voters – 23146
APC – 17036
DA – 111
GPN – 63
MMN – 44
MPN – 80
PDP – 4005
Total valid votes – 21339
Rejected – 902
Total votes cast – 22241
Dutsi local government
No of registered voters – 56912
No of accredited voters – 19007
APC – 13868
DA – 31
GPN – 25
MMN – 9
MPN – 31
PDP – 3930
Total valid votes – 17894
Rejected – 465
Total votes cast – 18359
Sandamu local government
No of registered voters – 65445
No of accredited voters – 25421
APC – 18834
DA – 20
GPN – 11
MMN – 6
MPN – 7
PDP – 4610
Total valid votes – 23488
Rejected – 553
Total votes cast – 24041
Mani local government
No of registered voters – 92544
No of accredited voters – 31048
APC – 20479
DA – 127
GPN – 98
MMN – 55
MPN – 113
PDP – 7017
Total valid votes – 27889
Rejected – 1295
Total votes cast – 29184
Mashi local government
No of registered voters – 83663
No of accredited voters – 32987
APC – 20927
DA – 168
GPN – 82
MMN – 84
MPN – 133
PDP – 8653
Total valid votes – 300042
Rejected – 1698
Total votes cast – 31745
Zango local government
No of registered voters – 62378
No of accredited voters – 18528
APC – 14175
DA – 23
GPN – 34
MMN – 8
MPN – 19
PDP – 3057
Total valid votes – 17316
Rejected – 655
Total votes cast – 17971
Kankia local government
No of registered voters – 62196
No of accredited voters – 23509
APC – 16653
DA – 42
GPN – 27
MMN – 6
MPN – 23
PDP – 5366
Total valid votes – 22117
Rejected – 1055
Total votes cast – 23172
Baure local government
No of registered voters – 92346
No of accredited voters – 36770
APC – 28271
DA – 105
GPN – 46
MMN – 19
MPN – 44
PDP – 5674
Total valid votes – 34159
Rejected – 1432
Total votes cast – 34159
Kusada local government
No of registered voters – 51019
No of accredited voters – 18349
APC – 12331
DA – 32
GPN – 18
MMN – 20
MPN – 42
PDP – 4783
Total valid votes – 17226
Rejected – 658
Total votes cast – 17884
Bindawa local government
No of registered voters – 76924
No of accredited voters – 29584
APC – 22234
DA – 43
GPN – 40
MMN – 16
MPN – 63
PDP – 5549
Total valid votes – 27945
Rejected – 1023
Total votes cast – 28968
Mai’ adua local government
No of registered voters – 68049
No of accredited voters – 26869
APC – 21363
DA – 49
GPN – 56
MMN – 58
MPN – 52
PDP – 3852
Total valid votes – 25430
Rejected – 654
Total votes cast – 2608.
