APC Candidate, Ahmad Babba-Kaita, Wins Katsina North Bye-Election.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Saturday’s senatorial by-election in Katsina, Ahmad Babba-Kaita, is the winner, released results show.The Independent National Electoral Commission is soon to formally declare the winner.But its released results, already pastes at the collation centre, show that Mr Babba-Kaita, currently a member of the House of Representatives, polled 224, 607 votes to beat five other contestants.His closest rival, who is his elder brother, Kabir Babba-Kaita, was only able to garner 59, 724 votes. The elder Babba-Kaita was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.The other results show that GPN scores 1056, DA got 796, MPN secured 633 while MMN got 343 votes to emerge third, fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.The seat became vacant in April following the death of Senator Mustapha Bukar.See Results Below:—–Daura local governmentNo of registered voters – 76559No of accredited voters – 23272APC – 18436DA – 45GPN – 566MMN – 18MPN – 26PDP – 3228Total valid votes – 22309Rejected – 501Total votes cast – 22810Ingawa local governmentNo of registered voters – 76020No of accredited voters – 23146APC – 17036DA – 111GPN – 63MMN – 44MPN – 80PDP – 4005Total valid votes – 21339Rejected – 902Total votes cast – 22241Dutsi local governmentNo of registered voters – 56912No of accredited voters – 19007APC – 13868DA – 31GPN – 25MMN – 9MPN – 31PDP – 3930Total valid votes – 17894Rejected – 465Total votes cast – 18359Sandamu local governmentNo of registered voters – 65445No of accredited voters – 25421APC – 18834DA – 20GPN – 11MMN – 6MPN – 7PDP – 4610Total valid votes – 23488Rejected – 553Total votes cast – 24041Mani local governmentNo of registered voters – 92544No of accredited voters – 31048APC – 20479DA – 127GPN – 98MMN – 55MPN – 113PDP – 7017Total valid votes – 27889Rejected – 1295Total votes cast – 29184Mashi local governmentNo of registered voters – 83663No of accredited voters – 32987APC – 20927DA – 168GPN – 82MMN – 84MPN – 133PDP – 8653Total valid votes – 300042Rejected – 1698Total votes cast – 31745Zango local governmentNo of registered voters – 62378No of accredited voters – 18528APC – 14175DA – 23GPN – 34MMN – 8MPN – 19PDP – 3057Total valid votes – 17316Rejected – 655Total votes cast – 17971Kankia local governmentNo of registered voters – 62196No of accredited voters – 23509APC – 16653DA – 42GPN – 27MMN – 6MPN – 23PDP – 5366Total valid votes – 22117Rejected – 1055Total votes cast – 23172Baure local governmentNo of registered voters – 92346No of accredited voters – 36770APC – 28271DA – 105GPN – 46MMN – 19MPN – 44PDP – 5674Total valid votes – 34159Rejected – 1432Total votes cast – 34159Kusada local governmentNo of registered voters – 51019No of accredited voters – 18349APC – 12331DA – 32GPN – 18MMN – 20MPN – 42PDP – 4783Total valid votes – 17226Rejected – 658Total votes cast – 17884Bindawa local governmentNo of registered voters – 76924No of accredited voters – 29584APC – 22234DA – 43GPN – 40MMN – 16MPN – 63PDP – 5549Total valid votes – 27945Rejected – 1023Total votes cast – 28968Mai’ adua local governmentNo of registered voters – 68049No of accredited voters – 26869APC – 21363DA – 49GPN – 56MMN – 58MPN – 52PDP – 3852Total valid votes – 25430Rejected – 654Total votes cast – 2608.