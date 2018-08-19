APC And I Are On A Rescue Mission In Delta State.. Pat Utomi

Published:

Prof Pat Utomi, one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) front-runners in the race for 2019 governorship of Delta State has denied reports in the media claiming he said that his party, the APC has derailed from its vision. An online media platform published a report that completely deviated from Utomi’s description of how the APC was founded and its performance, claiming that Utomi said that the ruling party ‘’has disappointed many by failing to live up to expectations."





‘’I never spoke to any Daily Post journalist in Abuja, the story does not reflect my views in any way and the headline caption of the story is an imagination of the writer,’’ Utomi said, adding that as a founding member of the party he has always strived hard to uplift the ideals of the party stating clearly that " APC is on a rescue mission and will remain on course until mission is accomplished."





" The online media report is most certainly not in sync with the character and public utterances of Prof Pat Utomi. It shows how fast some people can resort to arm-chair journalism to gain attention, and at the same time try to do some damage to the credibility of an honest man’’ said Engr. Leonard Obibi of the Pat Utomi Support Hob, PUSH, media team. He added that "Utomi has not expressed any misgivings about APC, his party and as a cultured politician, if he had any issue with his party , he will communicate his thiughts through the official channel " .





Utomi recently inaugurated a Think-Tank for the rescue of Delta State . In response to a reporter's question, he recalled how the APC was founded and nurtured into a ruling party. He spoke in the presence of a collection of high profile personalities at the event including renowned economist and Central Banker, Victor Odozi and Engr. Moses Kragha, the chairman of the Think Tank.

The erudite scholar and eloquent Professor of Political Economy during the inauguration spoke in a crystal language about his vision and the strategy to transform this vision into palpable and concrete reality. The robust Think Tank was set up to join him in his quest to actualise this vision.

