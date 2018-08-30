APC Adopts Direct Primary For 2019 Presidential Race

Published:





The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday adopted direct primary election to choose its candidate for the 2019 presidential election.





But the party adopted indirect primaries for members contesting for other elective posts.





However, the party urged states willing to hold direct primaries, depending on their peculiarities, to inform the National Working Committee of the party.





These resolutions were reached at the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Share This