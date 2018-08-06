Any Attempt To Impeach Saraki Won't Work - Falana Tells APC

Published:





Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has advised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against moving to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki.





Saraki had on 31 July defected from the party to the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, has called on Saraki to throw in the towel as Senate President following his exit from the ruling party.





But the PDP sees nothing wrong with Saraki remaining as Nigeria’s number three citizen.





And according to Falana, Saraki can only be impeached if two-third majority of the House support the move.





He also noted that since the recent defection of a number of federal legislators from the ruling party has generated some controversy, it is pertinent to examine relevant provisions of the Constitution.





Falana said, “The planned removal of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, by the APC should be stopped as it cannot stand.”

