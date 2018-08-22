Another Pro-Biafra Leader Benjamin Onwuka Goes Missing

Published:

Members of the Biafra Zionists Federation, BZF, a pro-Biafra group, have raised fresh alarm over the whereabouts of their leader, Barr. Benjamin Onwuka.





Onwuka alongside his members on Monday, August 20 2018 as they attempted to enter the Enugu Government House.





Speaking with journalists on Tuesday, August 21, the Deputy Leader of the group, Ambrose Ugwu said those arrested with Onwuka were later freed late Monday evening by the Department of State Services.





The BZF Deputy Leader said they were yet to get any trace on the whereabouts of their leader.





Ugwu disclosed that “They were all taken to the DSS office in Enugu. On getting there, they separated the other members from our leader.





“After several hours, they profiled them and asked them to go. When they enquired about about Onwuka, the DSS operatives told them that he has since been released and that he had left the place.





“They left the place, thinking that what they were told was the truth. But as it stands, he is nowhere to be found. He has not been released and nobody has been allowed to see him.





“Our fear is that he has been killed because they asked him to renounce Biafra like Uwazurike and IPOB did, but he stood his ground.”





“This morning, (Tuesday) we went there to give him food but we were told to go. So, we have every reason to believe that he is not alive any longer.





“We, therefore, want to place the whole world, especially the United States, Israel, and the United Nations that the South-East Governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo should be held responsible if it is confirmed that he is dead.





“They collaborated to make sure that he is silenced. The DSS operatives told him that they were going to their office for a dialogue and he volunteered to follow them, but this is the outcome of it all. He is nowhere to be found,” Ugwu said.





Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, the Department of States Services (DSS) was yet to issue any statement regarding the reported arrest.

Share This