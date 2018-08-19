Another Oil Tanker Incident Averted In Lagos As Petrol Tanker Fell,Spill Contents On Otedola Bridge

Published:

What could have resulted to another petrol tanker disaster was today averted as another petrol loaded tanker fell at the Otedola bridge along the Lagos Ibadan expressway spilling its contents .Though the tanker has been removed, this was the initial message from the Ogun State Sector of the FRSC on the incidentFRSC TRAFFIC ADVISORY ON FALLEN TANKERS ALONG LAGOS - IBADAN EXPRESSWAY DATE SUNDAY 19 AUGUST 2018.TIME 1040HRS.At about 0830hrs this morning a fully laden fuel tanker broke down spilling fuel on the outward section of Lagos - Ibadan Expressway. While rescue operations is continuing with transloading of the content, diversion of traffic was made on the long bridge to prevent fire outbreak. Incidentally another tanker, belonging to MRS laden with fuel had its nozzle broken, few moments ago and emitting fuel on the same outward lagos - Ibadan Expressway, compounding the initial traffic situation. Rescue operations are simultaneously ongoing albeit with slow traffic outward section of the Lagos - Ibadan Expressway. FRSC Operatives assisted by sister security and emergency agencies are on ground managing the situation. The FRSC wishes to inform motorists departing Lagos to use alternative corridors of the Lagos - Ota - Abeokuta corridor or use Ikorodu /Epe - Ijebu-ode corridor to exit Lagos. The FRSC Ogun State Sector Commander, Clement Oladele has advised Motorists driving through the Lagos - Ibadan Expressway towards Oremeji and Ibafo to drive cautiously and avoid driving against traffic, to enable officials quickly restore normal traffic . FRSC toll free number 122 can be reached for any traffic emergencies.Signed Route Commander Florence Okpe FRSC Public Education Officer Ogun State Sector Command for Sector Commander Ogun State Command