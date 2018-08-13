Alleged Husband Killer Maryam Sanda Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Published:

Maryam Sanda, the woman standing trial for allegedly killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, son of former PDP chairman Mohammed Bello, has given birth to a baby boy.





The widow, whose trial begun in November, 2017, welcomed the baby on 10th August.





Maryam allegedly stabbed her husband in the chest, neck and genital area over suspicion of infidelity.





At the time of his death, she was still nursing her eight-month-old daughter and was also pregnant.





She was granted bail in March, 2018, after medical reports revealed that she was pregnant and ill.





CKN News gathered that Maryam welcomed the child last week and a private naming ceremony for the boy has been scheduled to hold on Tuesday, August 14.

