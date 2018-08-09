Akwa Ibom Govt Denies Renaming Godswill Akpabio Intl Stadium

Published:

Akwa Ibom State Governor Emmanuel Udom has denied the story making the rounds that he has reversed the name of Godswill Akpabio Intl Stadium Uyo to Akwa Ibom International Stadium.A media aide to the Governor Aniekeme Finbarr stated this in reaction to the post on CKN News Facebook.Hear him"Please ignore the rumours making the rounds. My principal, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State HAS NOT renamed the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium."...