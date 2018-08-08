Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Sacks Commissioner For Insubordination

Published:

The Akwa Ibom State Government has sacked Rt. Hon. Victor Antai, the Commissioner, Ministry of Culture and Tourism.





The State Government in a statement on Tuesday night signed by the Secretary to the State Government; Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem confirmed the development.





According to the release Rt. Hon Antai had to be removed from the State Executive Council following his reluctance to comply with good governance processes of government.





With the development Rt. Hon. Victor Antai has been mandated to handover to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry before close of work tomorrow Wednesday 8th August; 2018.

Share This