Akpabio’s Defection Was In National Interest..Buhari's Aide

Published:

The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, has revealed that Senator Godswill Akpabio decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC) due to his nationalist posture.





Enang, who spoke with newsmen on Sunday in Calabar, Cross River State capital, also stated that the former Senate Minority Leader will be a great asset to the APC.





He said, “Akpabio was what we could call the certificate of registration of the PDP. We discovered that he had a nationalist posture, considering his pedigree, we had no option other than to approach him.





“The APC worked so hard to bring him to its fold. What we observed was that Akpabio already had a lot of democratic/nationalist credentials in him and was one Nigerian willing to work for the survival of the country and not for his parochial interest.





“We had to bring him to our party and so light met light. I charge other political parties to cry less,” Sen. Ita Enang

Share This