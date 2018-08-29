Akpabio, Emmanuel Uduaghan Attend APC Meeting After Defection

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari alongside chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday met behind closed doors at the Presidential Vila.





The meeting which started at about 8.30pm was held inside the new Banquet Hall.





It was attended by leaders of the party including national officers, state governors, former state governors, minister and National Assembly members.





A former Delta State Governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan, and his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Godswill Akpabio, who recently joined the party attended the meeting for the first time.





Others in attendance included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; a national leader of the party, Ahmed Tinubu; and a former interim chairman, Bisi Akande.





State Governors at the meeting included those of Borno, Jigawa, Niger, Plateau, Kogi, Adamawa, Ondo, Kano, Ogun, Oyo, Katsina, Osun, Yobe, Nasarawa, Kebbi and Lagos,





Others included Femi Gbajabiamila, Martin Elechi, former Borno State Governor, Ali modu Sheriff, former Lagos State Governor, Buba Marwa, Lawrence Onoja, Jim Nwobodo, Kabiru Gaya, former APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, former Enugu State Governor, Sylva Chime, former Edo State Governor, Osarieme Osunbor, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, former Ekiti State governor, Niyi Adebayo, Sylva Timipre, Don Etiebet, Lai Mohammed.





Others were Senate leader, Ahmed Lawal, Hope Uzodinma, Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang among others.





The ministers in attendance included Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Power, Works and Housing, Raji Fashola, Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige among others.

