Ajimobi is Boo’d up with Fascism!...By Olaleye Olawale

He christened himself ‘Constituted Authority’. And in spite of the negative nomenclature that typifies that moniker, it tickles him real good. Holler at him with his new name, and watch him smile sheepishly back at you with thumbs-up. He is power intoxicated and honestly, remains one governor, who is yet to realise that the time left for him to vacate office is just months away. Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State is simply delusional!From trading tackles with the traditional institution to ‘physically combating’ students, he’s spent most of his precious time, paid for with tax payers’ money, courting extraneous distractions in the name of discharging state duties. It is a style often associated with failures. They defer more to avoidable distractions than paying attention to service delivery.It is difficult for anyone to look away from the demolition that just took place in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, involving the property of a popular Juju artiste, Yinka Aiyefele, a physically challenged, who’s made good of his chosen career, regardless. The pictures are displeasing to the sight – they do not represent empathetic leadership by whatever shades.But I was restrained still. I sought to know details. Was there an approval? Yes, I was told and documents sent to me. Oh, the matter was even in court before the haste to demolition. So, what was the problem? Politics, everyone seemed to have concluded and the debate had since been fired up along that assumption.Needled to seek more clarification, I requested for the telephone number of the commissioner in charge, at least, to listen to the side of the government. I was shocked, when Mr. Somebody's initial concern was how I got his number – a commissioner of no gender? Damn! We’ve not even begun in this country – a number that is meant to be public in the first place?Very uncouth and evidently primitive in mannerism, at least, from the tone of his voice. Then, he landed the clincher: “I don’t want to have anything to do with that matter and besides, it is in court. So, I don’t want to say anything, please. Thank you,” and he went off the line. I shall refrain from mentioning his name, but of course, his disposition gives the government away as far as the matter is concerned.He claimed the matter was in court and regardless, the government in which he serves, disrespected court order and went ahead to do such a monumental damage. Call it what it is, these guys are fascists. Their claim to progressivism is simply pseudo. Just look at it: from El-rufai’s north to Okorocha’s east, Oshiomhole’s south and now Ajimobi’s west, they are one and same.Even in our civilised Lagos, a popular Juju artiste was said to have had his CofO confiscated sometime back for allegedly associating with an opposition party. He was said to have spent three days at the home of the grandmaster, pleading before they tempered justice with mercy.My take: another election is just months away. It provides an opportunity to make better choices. The time has come to start sifting the parties from the individuals seeking offices. Such an elevation in political education and development is no longer negotiable. We need to get there as fast as possible if we must compel parties to start fielding the best amongst us.Mr. Aiyefele, my sincere sympathy. Please, do not lose hope and faith in the judiciary. I’m confident you will get justice. Just remain tenacious. If the expansion done on that very road didn't consume it at the time, then, this demolition is definitely an act of repression.Nice day, all!NB:Mr Olawale Is The Deputy Editor, Thisday Newspaper On Sunday