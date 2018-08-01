Aisha Buhari Tasks Govs On Full Implementation Of Child Health

Published:

Wife of Nigeria’s President, Aisha Buhari, has called on state governments to ensure full implementation of all stages of the Maternal, Newborn, Child Health (MNCH).





She made the call on Monday in Lokoja at the flag-off ceremony of the week-long free healthcare services for women and children to mark the first phase of 2018 MNCH in the state.





Buhari, who was represented by one of her Associates, Grace Sharma, commended Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi and his wife for their efforts and commitment towards the successful flag-off of the MNCH Week.





“We know, in spite the potential benefits of the MNCH week in improving maternal and child health indices, some states are not able to carry out this activity as expected for different reasons.





“I am calling on states that are yet to implement the MNCH week activities to do so for the benefit of women and children.





“The MNCH week provides a good platform for the delivery of these lifesaving interventions particularly to communities in underserved and hard to reach areas,” she said.





However, she noted that some progress had been made towards improving the health and wellbeing of women and children in the last three years in Kogi as well as other states of the federation.

