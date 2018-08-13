Aisha Buhari Bags Honorary PhD In South Korea

Published:

Wife of the President of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has been conferred with an honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Public Administration by Sun Moon University, Asan, Republic of Korea. Her decoration took place at the International Conference Hall of the University on Monday, 13th August, 2018.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs. Buhari said it was heartwarming that her contributions to women and children in Nigeria had earned such special recognition by Sun Moon University, noting that the award will motivate her to do more, and encourage women and younger generation to imbibe the culture of rendering assistance to people in need.

She acknowledged and appreciated the support of her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari.

She also thanked the University for recognizing her. “I wish to use this opportunity to express my gratitude to the President of the University and the Council for finding me worthy of this honour, and I hope that it will be a beacon for other women to emulate my work and make a difference in the lives of under privileged people”.

Mrs. Buhari was of the belief that the award will further strengthen the bilateral relations between Korea and Nigeria, adding that it would bring the educational systems of both countries closer, thereby providing opportunities for collaboration, especially in the area of skill and knowledge transfer for lecturers and students.

According to the President of Sun Moon University, Dr. Sun-Jo Hwang, Mrs. Buhari has made great effort to improve the lives of women and children through her Future Assured Programme and she has contributed to development of human rights and education for women and children through various international activities. “On these grounds, I am happy to confer on you this honorary doctorate degree today”. He said.

Ambassador of Nigeria to Korea, Alh. Amin Muhammad Dalhatu in his remarks, expressed words of appreciation for the honour done to the Wife of the President, and noted that the honour is not only to Nigeria but to Africa and mothers all over the world. Occasions such as this, he said, “should serve as a reminder to all of us to redefine our commitments on values that truly make us human and vote their resources and time as Mrs. Buhari is doing”.

After the ceremony, Mrs. Buhari was conducted on a tour of the University museum and library.

