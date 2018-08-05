Air Force Destroys Boko Haram Hideouts In Borno

Published:





The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has bombarded a hideout of Boko Haram terrorists in Daban Masara area of Borno State.





Director of Air Force Public of Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.





Daramola, who attached a video of the operation, added that the attack on the insurgents’ camp was conducted on Friday by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole.





"The surgical air strikes were conducted on the strength of credible intelligence which indicated that remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) on the Lake Chad Islands were hiding out in settlements at the Southern part of the lake, including Daban Masara, and were amassing in some buildings for a meeting,” he said.





Daramola said an air interdiction mission was consequently planned and executed to destroy two out of the green-roofed buildings that were identified as rendezvous points for the insurgents within Daban Masara.





Upon receiving the intelligence, he noted that the ATF dispatched a NAF Alpha Jet aircraft, along with an Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, to attack the two buildings where the terrorists were said to have gathered with bombs.





The Air Commodore added, “Overhead the area of interest, the Alpha Jet successfully released its bombs on the targets in successive strikes, leading to massive destruction of the target buildings as well as the neutralisation of several BHTs.”

