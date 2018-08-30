Aimart Realtors Woos Nigerians With Worry-Free Homes, Unveils Brand Ambassadors

Published:

This is cheering news for millions of Nigerians who seek to own and live happily in their own homes as Aimart Realtors has finally come to make their dreams a reality.

Mr. Martins Iluyomade, the managing director of the fast growing property company with head quarters in Lagos, while speaking at a recent press conference, called on Nigerians to take advantage of their various family-oriented packages and invest in worry free homes.

Speaking further, Mr. Iluyomade disclosed that parts of the benefits of investing with Aimart Realtors include easy payment option, transport processes for paper work, quick appreciation of property value, deed of assignment, prompt allocation of property, provision for easy inspection of property, constant and credible information, fantastic layout, easy access to major highways as well as beautiful landscaping.

“Aside these benefits, our key features include serene environment, potable drinking water, proper drainage, central and dedicated electricity, kiddies park and playground, excellent road network and provision of sports facilities.

Currently, we are offering a variety of property options to individuals and corporate organisations with flexible payment plan to enable everyone become house owners and investors,” he submitted.

Shedding more light, the executive director of Aimart Realtors, Mrs. Bukola Iluyomade, stated that the company’s vision is to be a one-stop solution in global real estate business.

“We are equally poised to provide precise, accurate and affordable real estate services that guarantee human dignity, wealth creation and preservation for our esteemed customers.

Our key services and product portfolio are in the areas of facility management, real estate valuation, real estate development, real estate management, building plan design, turn-key project delivery and mortgage advisory service.”

She revealed that Aimart Realtors currently has already selling lands within Lekki and Mainland areas of Lagos State at affordable prices.

“We have Intercontinental Park, LandMark Park and Covenant Park at Ibeju Lekki axis. We also have lands at Sunshine Park, Agbowo, Ikorodu, Palms Park, Badagry and Treasure Park, Coker Town, Ifo,” she added.

Meanwhile, the high point of the event was the unveiling of three leading names in Nollywood, Tade Ogidan, Francis Onwochei and Lanre Balogun as the brand ambassadors/faces of Aimart Realtors amid cheers and commendations.

Amazingly too, three lucky journalists won plots of land each in the instant promo organised by Aimart Realtors with several others going home with other juicy prizes.

