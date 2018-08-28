AIMART Realtors Unveils Brand Ambassadors,Affordable Housing Opportunities For Nigerians

Published:

Nigeria's foremost Estate Builders AIMART Realtors has unveiled its Brand Ambassadors.

Those unveiled were Movie Producers Tade Ogidan,Lanre Balogun and Francis Onwuche.

This was made at an impressive unveiling of the various products of the organization in Lagos at the weekend.

AIMART REALTORS is an offshoot of Aimart International Nigeria limited incorporated in February 2004.

They are residential and commercial real estate brokers, property managers and estate developers with a global outlook in our approach.

Their products and services are as a results of 15 years research into home ownership deficit in Africa with particular emphasis on the Nigeria market.

Their products and value added services are tailor made to meet the needs of our niche market. The management team comprises of professionals and experts in the real estate business with more than 20 years working experience.

The Managing Director of Aimart Realtors Mrs Iluyomade Bankole said the organization is out to better tyhe lives of Nigeria though its affordable housing programmes and properties.

The company currently has three levels of engagements and products for would be clients.

First is the LEGACY LAND PROJECT which allows an individual to purchase a land for long term purposes.

Payments can be spread across 18 months period.

There is also the NOT TOO YOUNG TO OWN PLANS targeted at young ones who can buy lands while still in school or engaging in other vocations .The payment for this can also be spread across 18 months.

Aimart Realtors also have a package for kids ,where parents can buy lands for their children.Initial depost for this is N50,000 while payments can also be spread across 18 months.

Aimarts current has its properties at Palms Park,Sunshine Park ,Covenant park,Intercontinental park as well as Treasure park.

The various mass lands are located at Badagry (Near Whispery Palms,Lekki Free Trade Zone (Near Dangote refinery) etc.

Head Office :

Pent House B,

Adenekan Mega plaza by

4, College bus stop, okota Road,

okota isolo, Lagos, Nigeria.

Liaison Office :

Suite 11,Destiny Plaza, Beside O Food Hot Bread, Adjacent Safe Way Hospital , Sangotedo,Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos, Nigeria

Liaison Office :

Shop A 049, Ondo Plaza, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos

Email: admin@aimartrealtors.com

Tel: +1 293 2213, 08128079457

