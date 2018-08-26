Ahead Of Tiwa Savage's Tour, Enstranged Husband Teebillz Congratulates Her On IG

Published:





Ahead of Savage Tour concert on Friday night, Tee Billz husband of singer Tiwa Savage wrote her a congratulatory message on Instagram.





TeeBillz who is apparently excited about Tiwa’s weight as one of the best female singers in Africa, took to Instagram to remind her about his vision for her.





He posted a throwback of them and wrote, “When I told shawty, you going to be the biggest Female Artist out of Africa’ then I said nah’ One of the best five out of Africa…. she looked at me and said you’re Crazy! How?……… Exactly how you sold out #o2Indigo today!!! #Proverbs323Congratulations Mama J.”





See Screenshot Below;









