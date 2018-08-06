Adams Oshiomole Suffering From Brain Arthritis - Dino Melaye

Published:





Senator Dino Melaye has berated APC National chairman, Adams Oshiomole, for calling on Senate President Bukola Saraki to resign form office following his recent defection from APC to PDP.





Shortly after the defection, Oshiomole had called for Saraki's resignation, stating that Saraki, cannot continue to occupy a seat and a crown that is meant for the ruling party.





According to Oshiomole, what is honorable for Saraki to do is to relinquish the crown and the seat he occupies after defection.





Reacting to Oshiomole's comment, Melaye in an interview with newsmen, said Oshiomole's comment is as a result of him suffering from brain arthritis.





"For those who are saying that Saraki should resign (as Senate President), I am so disappointed in the National Chairman of APC.





He was very busy with labour and social issues that he did not take time to look at the Constitution and our extant laws to know that crowns are worn in the kingdoms, villages and communities; that there is no crown in the National Assembly.





He has appropriated the seat of the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to a political party. That is intellectual stagnancy. He has exhibited what can only be as a result of brain arthritis.





"I cannot understand why the national chairman of a party will not know that the seat of the Senate president is of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and has no party affiliation.





Then, he appropriated the seat to APC, forgetting that even those who elected the Senate President were from the PDP. The PDP gave the Senate President 42 votes out of the 53 votes that he got on the day of election. So, the APC is the minority, even in the election of the President of the Senate.





"But the National Chairman of the APC, in his bolekaja approach to life, myopically, intellectually stagnantly, anyway, you can’t give what you don’t have.” he said.

