Adamawa State Governor Is Marking Time In APC,Will Soon Join PDP..Secretary

The Secretary of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State, Abdullahi Prambe, says his state governor, Jibrilla Bindow will soon dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





Prambe noted this in a recent interview, he said the Governor Binow is just marking time in the APC. The Adamawa PDP Secretary said Governor Bindow will find it more comfortable and easier to exercise his own rights.





His words: “The return of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to the PDP has given the party a big boost. When Atiku left the PDP, he left with many of his supporters. We, therefore, see the return of Atiku as a welcome development.





The reason we are saying Adamawa is a PDP state is because if you look at those who left the party, a critical majority of them make up the current administration in the state.





We, therefore, see it as a welcome development because all those who left as a result of imposition and lack of internal democracy of that era are now coming back.





"Since we lost elections in the state, we have been lobbying and telling these people to return to their former house. Even when our members left, we remained optimistic that they would come back because we have seen the merger, we have seen the level of their governance and we have seen the way they handled the affairs of their party. Their former party leaders have achieved success and they don’t know how to manage it.





"We have only few people here in Adamawa that had not returned to the PDP, including the state governor, who we have confidence that as time goes on, Bindow will (return). He is just marking time in the APC. Just watch events as they unfold.





We keep on calling him and we keep on telling him that if he wants to fulfil his dream, he should just come back to the party. Bindow will find it more comfortable and easier to exercise his own rights in the PDP. Therefore, there’s no doubt that he will join the PDP very soon”, he added.





When he was reminded that Governor Bindow had issued a statement denying any plan to return to the PDP, Prambe said: “That is politics. He will soon return to the PDP. It’s a matter of time”.





Speaking on his party, Prambe said the “PDP is democratically robust. We do carry each person along and consider ourselves as a family. If you look at what is happening right now, before the 2019 general elections, you’ll discover that a lot of people are returning to the PDP, their former house.





They have observed that there is a need for them to come and unite themselves with the party; people like Buba Galadima and others. Among those that left the party before the 2015 general elections, over 90 per cent have returned to the PDP. People like the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, the former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State”, he added.





Source: Punch

