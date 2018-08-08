Acting President Osinbajo Presides Over FEC

Published:

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the council chambers of the Presidential Villa.





President Muhammadu Buhari is currently on a 10-day vacation in the United Kingdom.





Opening prayers were said by the Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jibrin; and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu.





Osinbajo had on Tuesday ordered the sacking of the DG of DSS, Lawal Daura, over the invasion of security operatives on the National Assembly complex.

