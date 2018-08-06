Acting President Osinbajo Meets With Senate Leader Lawan At Aso Rock

Published:

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday met behind closed doors with the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The meeting came at a time the ruling All Progressives Congress and some senators elected on its platform are insisting that the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, must vacate his seat having defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.It also came as the Presidency continued to appeal to the National Assembly to cut short its ongoing vacation in order to attend to the budget of the Independent National Electoral Commission and other issues of national importance currently before the federal lawmakers.Lawan was accompanied to the meeting by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang.The meeting was still ongoing at the time of filing this report.Details later…