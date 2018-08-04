ACP Shogunle Is An Embarrassment To The Nigeria Police.. Singer, Skales

Published:

In a recent interview with TVC, singer, Skales, came hard on ACP Yomi Shogunle, over his views and comments on the #ENDSARS campaign. Reacting to the recent tweet by Shogunle which sought for 186 million retweets to support the #endsars campaign, Skales said





''I am going to say it anywhere. I am not scared of anybody. This is a democracy and if they are going to do me anything, then this is not democracy. Yomi Shogunle is an embarrassment to the police. He is a big embarrassment to the police.





He should be fired and he should never tweet again. How can you ask for 186 million retweets to end SARS. That is a disgrace to the police. Yomi Shogunle, if you are watching me, you are a bad person''

Share This