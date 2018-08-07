Abacha Loot Has Not Been Shared To The Poor- Lai Mohammed

Published:





Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has said money recovered from the late military ruler Gen. Sani Abacha has not been shared to the poor contrary to reports.





Mohammed instead said the money is being deployed for the financing of Federal Government’s social investment programmes comprising four components.





The minister said this on Monday in Abuja saying the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan re-looted the some of the recovered funds.





"When the first tranche of Abacha loot was paid under former President Goodluck Jonathan, the Swiss Government found out that the money was re-looted by those in the administration,” the minister said.





"So, when they wanted to release the next tranche, they put the condition that it must be used for the most vulnerable Nigerians.





"We said there is no problem. It is the money we are using to finance our social investment programmes comprising four components.”

