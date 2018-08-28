80 Customers To Become Millionaires In UBA Wise Savers Promo… N120 Million Up For Grabs

Published:

In line with its tradition of deepening the savings culture by rewarding and encouraging its loyal customers, UBA has launched a new savings promo, UBA Wise Savers Promo. The promo which is scheduled to run till September 30, 2019, will give 80 people a whooping N1.5 million each across all participating regions.



The objective is intended to assist in growing the Bank's savings deposit. Participation is open to both existing and new customers.







To qualify for the Wise Savers Promo, new and existing customers of the bank are advised to make a N10,000 monthly deposit into their UBA savings account for 3 consecutive months before each draw date, or make a one-time deposit of at least N30,000 saved for 90 days before each draw date. Subsequently, 20 lucky customers will each win N1.5 million in the promo every quarter. Draws will take place every quarter until 80 customers win the N120 million up for grabs.







Speaking during the official launch of the Wise Savers Promo, Head Retail Liabilities, Tomiwa Sotiloye, explained that the Promo is consistent with the bank’s novel initiatives in proritising customers, adding that “we believe it is time we reward our customers who have been very loyal over the years. Without them, we could not have made the giant strides attained all these years and in recent times.



Tomiwa also noted that: “Because our customers are invaluable to all that we do, we listen and give them nothing short of the best that they deserve, that is why we pioneered various products that have evidently shown that we always match our words with action – Leo Chat Banker is one out of the numerous examples that have won us several accolades and most recently a prestigious award from Euromoney which conferred us with the best digital bank in Africa”.







According to him, “We remain committed to consistently improving customer service and rewarding our loyal customers. As such, the Wise Savers Promo seeks to compliment current initiatives aimed at growing savings.”

