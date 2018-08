Published:

A 50 years old woman Mrs Kareem Ejo of Sagba in Ede,Osun State is critically lying ill at the LAUTECH General Hospital Osogbo over injuries sustained from a fire incident.

Mrs Ejo from what CKN News gathered suffered the injury after she lighted a candle in her room and slept off.

The candle fell off igniting the whole house.Mrs Ejo was rescued and rushed to the hospital where she is being treated for third degree burns.

Share This