Breaking :37 Youth Corpers Escape Death After Passing Out In Ogun State

Published:

One of the injured Corper being attended to by FRSC officers





37 Youth Corps members that left the orientation camp which ended today and on their way from Sango Otta were involved in an accident along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway.





19 of the injured were evacuated to FRSC Accident Emergency Clinic at Sagamu though four of the victims with more serious injuries were referred for further medical treatment at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Sagamu.





The FRSC Sector Commander Ogun State Command Corps Commander Clement Oladele advised Youth Corps members to always caution their drivers especially during this raining season and that where such drivers refused caution they should call FRSC toll free number 122 for the FRSC to take necessary disciplinary action against such erring drivers .

Share This