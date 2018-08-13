Monday, 13 August 2018

Breaking :37 Youth Corpers Escape Death After Passing Out In Ogun State

Published: August 13, 2018

One of the injured Corper being attended to by FRSC officers

37 Youth Corps members that left the orientation camp which ended today and on their way from Sango Otta were involved in an accident along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

19 of the injured were evacuated to FRSC Accident Emergency  Clinic  at Sagamu though  four of the  victims with more serious injuries were referred  for further  medical treatment at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Sagamu.  

The FRSC Sector Commander Ogun State Command Corps Commander Clement Oladele advised Youth Corps members to always caution  their drivers especially during this raining season and that where  such drivers refused caution they should call FRSC toll free number 122 for the FRSC to take necessary disciplinary action against such erring drivers .

Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: