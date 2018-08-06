32 Years Suspect Arrested For Stabbing Man To Death At Burial Ceremony

Published:

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 32-year-old man, Julius Oliseh, for allegedly stabbing to death 23-year-old Isikilu Shittu at a burial at Mowe, in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.



The incident was said to have occurred on Sunday, August 5, 2018, around 2pm in Ogunru village.





It was gathered that an argument had ensued between Oliseh and Isikilu, and the suspect reportedly broke a bottle and stabbed Isikilu in the neck, which led to his death.



The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at the Mowe Police Station by Isikilu’s brother, Akeem Shittu.



He said, “Akeem reported that he was at a burial party with his brother in Ogunru village via Mowe when argument ensued between the suspect and his late brother over an undisclosed minor matter.



“Consequently, he said the suspect broke a bottle and stabbed the victim in the neck and he died on the spot.”



Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the Divisional Police Officer, Mowe Police Division, Francis Ebhuoma, led his men to the scene where the suspect, who had been struggling to escape, was arrested.



He said the corpse of the victim had been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy



He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Abeokuta, for further investigation.





“The CP also warned that the command will not tolerate any act of thuggery or hooliganism capable of sending innocent people to untimely death because human life is sacred.



“The CP has also assured the general public that the suspect in this case will face the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to others,” Oyeyemi said.

