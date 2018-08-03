3 Naval Officers To Face Court Martial For Stealing Tompolo’s Equipment

Published:

The Nigerian Navy has constituted a court martial to try three naval personnel allegedly involved in the theft of some equipment belonging to Government Ekpemukpolo, aka Tompolo.





The outgoing Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command, Rear Adm. Saleh Usman disclosed this on Monday.





He said the Navy had concluded investigations into the alleged involvement of the officers in the crime





Usman added that a court martial had been set up to try the suspects accordingly and would be dismissed from service and handed over to the police if found guilty.





The suspects were allegedly caught with some Tompolo’s equipment currently confiscated by the Federal Government.





“We all know that there is no institution without bad eggs. To ensure the image of the Navy is not soiled, we have instituted a martial committee to try the suspects.





“They are currently in detention, so, if after their trial and they are found guilty, we will dismiss and hand them over to the police for prosecution,” Usman said.

