2019:N/Assembly Rejects N189bn,Approves N143bn Budget For INEC

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Electoral Matters on Monday has approved the N143 billion budget submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari for the ndependent National Electoral Commission (INEC) .The lawmakers stated this after a closed-door meeting of the Joint Committee chaired by Senator Suleiman Nazif (APC, Bauchi).Nazif, who read out the resolution of the Joint Committee to newsmen in Abuja, said, "As you are aware, our last meeting was held on August 17."We decided to resume today August 27, to consider the harmonised budget of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)."The Joint Committee has sat and we have deliberated a position to adopt the N143 billion earlier presented to us by President Muhammadu Buhari."It is the wish of this Committee that INEC present the N143 billion as requested by Mr. President."This Committee therefore adjourns and will reconvene tomorrow by 1 pm to consider the N143bn INEC budget."