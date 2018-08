Published:

Area Fada and leader of OUR MUMU DON DO movement Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy has met with eleven of the Young Presidential Aspirants towards forging a united force come 2019.Those in attendance includes Sowore of Saharareporters ,Fela Durotoye and Moghalu.This was his post on his social media handle"The gathering of a Storm.The OurMumuDonDo Movement met with eleven outstanding youngpresidential aspirants in an effort to build a formidable coalition of a new order generational leadership. Dem go hear word."