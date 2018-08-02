2019:Buhari Won't Be The Elected President– Galadima

Published:

Chairman of the reformed-All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Buba Galadima, believes that defeating President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 general election would be difficult.





Speaking during the unveiling of the secretariat of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Thursday in Abuja, Galadima Galadima admitted that taking over power from a retired military general would not be an easy task.





He spoke in Abuja on Thursday during the unveiling of the secretariat of the PDP-led Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and the inauguration of the steering committee for the coalition.





To this end, Galadima, while addressing a coalition of the 39 parties, urged the group to brace up for tough times ahead.





He said, “They will attempt to intimidate, harass as well as bribe and divide us. They have called our people all sorts of names. They will still call several people more names.





“But we are not afraid of being arrested, intimidated or harassed by the EFCC and the ICPC. General Buhari will not be the president to be sworn in come May 29th, 2019.”





He charged those currently sitting on the fence to quickly join the coalition and urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a free, fair, credible and transparent election in 2019.

